NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the NFC West's starting quarterbacks

The NFC West is a loaded division, and it's probably going to continue being the best in football in the 2026 NFL Season. The top three teams in Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco all have valid reasons going for them to make a deep playoff run, and it would not at all be a shock if any if these three clubs won the NFC this year.

Obviously, things are a bit different for the Arizona Cardinals at the moment, as this team might not only be the worst in the NFL, but are trapped in this division. The story would be a little bit different if the Cardinals had a franchise quarterback, but they have the total opposite of that right now.

As we continue with our NFL power rankings, let's power-rank the four starting quarterbacks in the NFC West for the 2026 season.

Power-ranking the NFC West starting quarterbacks for the 2026 NFL Season

4. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

It would honestly be malpractice if the Cardinals did not get rookie signal-caller Carson Beck into the starting lineup at some point in the 2026 season. Jacoby Brissett is a fine bridge quarterback, but that's all he's been and will continue to be. With Brissett as a backup, for example any NFL team would be boasting a top backup option.

But if you're asking Brissett to win you a ton of games, that isn't going to happen. For Arizona in 2025, Brissett's counting stats were great. He completed nearly 65 perfect of his passes and threw for 23 touchdowns, earning a 94.1 passer rating. There are many NFL teams who would love that kind of production from their starting quarterback.

The Cardinals, though, went 1-11 in Brissett's 12 starts, and the journeyman quarterback has a career record of 20-45, so he's nothing more than a backup who has started a ton of games. He's actually never finished a season with a winning record in any year he's started games. He's also played for a whopping six NFL teams and is closing in on 15,000 career passing yards, so that could be a small accomplishment he could hit in 2026. He also has 76 career touchdown passes, so he's just 24 away from 100.

He's been a successful backup quarterback in the NFL since being a third-round pick back in 2016, but, once again, that is all he is. Brissett will continue to be our No. 4-ranked quarterback in the NFC West throughout the 2026 season.