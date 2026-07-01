NFL Predictions: Predicting the 5 worst teams when the 2026 season ends

30. Miami Dolphins (2-15 prediction)

The third-worst team in our predictions is the Miami Dolphins, coming in with a 2-15 record prediction for the 2026 season. If nothing else, the Dolphins do appear to be heading in a very specific direction - a rebuild was much-needed, and a rebuild is what this team is going to attempt.

There were a ton of former key players that the franchise parted with in some fashion this offseason, which has left the roster quite barren. Adding in a brand-new coaching staff and a new front office does not help for 2026 success, but this team clearly recognizes where they are.

The Dolphins could be frisky with Malik Willis, but outside of maybe getting lucky here and there, this team is no position to win more than a small handful of games, if that. It should be a brutal year with the possibility of light at the end of the tunnel.

29. Cleveland Browns (4-13 prediction)

The Cleveland Browns are the fourth-worst team in our NFL predictions, finishing with a 4-13 record. The Browns could have ended up being a fun, 'trap game' type of team in 2026, but trading Myles Garrett all but sent an admission to the rest of the league that they are not attempting to be that competitive this year.

The Browns do have some young talent, as General Manager Andrew Berry has largely done a good job outside of the Deshaun Watson trade fiasco. Fortunately, it also seems like the 2027 NFL Draft is quite loaded at the quarterback position, so if Berry can survive into 2027, the Browns may be able to see his draft expertise continue.

For the time being, though, the Browns have a new coaching staff, and what could be the worst quarterback room in the NFL.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13 prediction)

Yet another team that likely doesn't plan on being super competitive this year, the Las Vegas Raiders come in at No. 28 in our power rankings, finishing up our worst team predictions list. With the signing of Kirk Cousins, the Raiders are obviously not wanting to rush Fernando Mendoza out there.

That could be the smart move, as Vegas clearly does not want to squander this opportunity with Mendoza. However, Cousins is nothing more than a backup-caliber player at this point, and the offense is still a bit of a mess along the offensive line and at wide receiver.

The roster construction is going to take a couple more years to complete, so perhaps in 2027, the Raiders could begin to be competitive, but 2026 doesn't offer much hope.