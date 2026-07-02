NFL Predictions: Predicting the top 5 QB rushing yards leaders for 2026

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Prediction: 700 rushing yards

When Jayden Daniels is fully healthy, he's going to be one of the most productive running quarterbacks in the NFL.

During his rookie season in 2024, Daniels ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns. He was obviously limited to just 278 yards in 7 games, but even with an injury-plagued year, his rushing yards per game average was down from over 52 to just over 39.

The Commanders have a new offensive coordinator, but the goal is going to be the same: Let Daniels do what he does best. Obviously, it can't be at the expense of his health, but the Commanders know that if they're going to have success as an offense,

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: 800 rushing yards

Lamar Jackson is already the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards for a quarterback with 6,522 rushing yards. He averages 956 rushing yards per 17 games played. It feels like an estimation of 800 yards is conservative enough as Jackson is coming off of a season where he was dealing with hamstring and back injuries.

Even with some dings, you have to expect that Jackson is going to be one of the most productive runners at the quarterback position in the NFL. He has averaged 56.2 yards per game and 6 yards per carry over the course of his career.

The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, so it will be interesting to see how he gets Jackson going and back on his MVP-caliber track.

1. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Prediction: 850 rushing yards

This is the one player we're really going out on a limb for, because Malik Willis doesn't have a huge sample size to look at compared to some of the other players on this list.

Willis is obviously a tremendous talent as a runner and has proven that in his time as a backup with the Green Bay Packers. Over the last two seasons, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry and showed his elite upside in this phase of his game.

The Dolphins are going to be a run-heavy team this coming season. That's what their personnel on offense is telling us. It wouldn't be shocking to see Willis go for even 1,000 yards as a runner, but we don't want to get too carried away.

This is going to be something the Dolphins likely ask him to do a lot, and in his first year as a starting quarterback -- regardless of the team's results -- I think we're going to see him lead the league among QBs in rushing yards.