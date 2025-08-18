NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each AFC team in the 2025 season

AFC West

Denver Broncos: 12-5

Let's do it - the Denver Broncos have added a ton of talent over the past few seasons and are the most talented team in the AFC West on paper. We've also got the strong possibility that second-year QB Bo Nix makes a huge leap. Across the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace, which is insane production. Defensively, Denver isn't flawed, as that unit could be the league's best in 2025. Overall, there isn't much to dislike about this team.

Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5

Winning all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Kansas City Chiefs are seeing the margin for error get smaller and smaller. They just do not blowout teams anymore and have turned into a dink-and-dunk offense. Statistically speaking, Patrick Mahomes has not been nearly as efficient as he was on previous seasons. While this is still obviously a playoff team, the Chiefs will see their nine-year run atop the AFC West come to an end in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

Did the Los Angeles Chargers really do all that much to get better in the offseason? It's actually been a bit of a dysfunctional period after a very encouraging year for the Bolts, and I don't get the sense that this team is much better than they were in 2024. If there is any team in the NFL who fits the 'high floor, low ceiling' category, it's this one.

While the Chargers are a safe bet to get into the playoffs in 2025, it's not likely they are better than they were in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders: 5-12

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be better on paper than they were in 2024, but the duo of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith isn't going to be enough to make much progress in the AFC West. The rest of the roster is average at best. There are massive concerns along the offensive line and all over the defense. The Raiders could be a lot better in 2026, but 2025 is a lost cause for this franchise.