NFL Predictions: Predicting the AFC playoff field as preseason rolls on

The AFC is shaping up to be a wildly entertaining conference in 2025. Let's predict the playoff field as preseason rolls on. There were some shocks in the conference last year when the playoffs rolled around, but as I look at it now, there seems to be a divide forming.

There are a ton of 'OK' and flat-out bad teams in the AFC. Some of these clubs are multiple years away from the playoffs, and a few of them needed new head coaches and general managers this offseason.

As the preseason rolls on, let's predict how the AFC playoff field will look for the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting the seven AFC playoff teams as preseason rolls on

1. Buffalo Bills

With one of the easier schedules in the NFL in the 2025 season and a pretty easy AFC East, the Buffalo Bills should truly cruise to another division title and the top seed in the conference. Their winning 13 or 14 games would not be a surprise. Buffalo, among other things, is returning a top-tier offensive line and the reigning MVP.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Perhaps the best roster in the NFL, the rest of the AFC North is filled with flawed teams, and no one should argue that Baltimore is the best. It should be another season of dominating the first 17 games, but it's an unfortunate and much different story when the playoffs roll around.

3. Denver Broncos

You know what? Let's do it. I'll put my name on this prediction and own it. The Denver Broncos have gone 2-0 in the preseason thus far with two blowout victories. This team might have the best depth in the entire NFL and is also quite good on both sides of the ball with their 22 starters. Most of their wins in 2024 were by double-digits, and this team did get a lot better this offseason with adding players like Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. Denver is better on paper than the Kansas City Chiefs, and they'll win the division.

4. Houston Texans

It should be another 'ho-hum' year for the Houston Texans in the AFC South. They might again only have to win nine or 10 games to capture the division title, as the other three teams are all quite flawed. A third-straight playoff appearance is on the way.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs does lose its grip on the AFC West, the team should be able to slide into the first Wild Card seed, which would force them to go on the road. In my opinion, Kansas City gets a bit too Patrick Mahomes-reliant at times, and they do appear to be quite top-heavy with their roster. This is not a great roster and will carry some question marks into the season.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Another team with some roster question marks is the LA Chargers. LA is well-coached, and that's good enough in the NFL for a winning record. This team does sport enough roster talent to sneak into the playoffs, but they don't strike me as anything close to a division winner.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals truly just need an average defense - that's it. With how good the offense is, Joe Burrow , Ja'Marr Chase, and the rest of that unit really just need their defensive counterparts to not be a disaster, but that was the issue in 2024. With a new defensive coordinator in town, perhaps things will change for the better and Cincy sneaks into the playoffs with a 10-7 record?