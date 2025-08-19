NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each NFC team in the 2025 season

The NFC could truly be wide open in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make record predictions for each team ahead of the season. Even though we've seen some of the same teams atop the conference, 2025 could bring some new change.

Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles could be bracing for a Super Bowl hangover, and there could be some other up-and-coming teams in the conference. We've got about two weeks left before the official start of the regular season.

And as preseason finishes up and roster cuts roll in, let's predict records for each NFC team.

Record predictions for every NFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

NFC North

Detroit Lions: 11-6

I would expect a regression from the Detroit Lions in the 2025 NFL Season. It's rare to see a team lose just two games in the regular season, especially with how many injuries this team had. Furthermore, the losses of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are going to hurt. While Detroit still finishes with a solid 11 wins and captures the NFC North title, it won't be quite the year that 2024 was.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

Another 11-6 year is on the way for the Green Bay Packers, as it still does not feel like this team has enough elite or game-changing players to truly become a contender in the NFL. Green Bay will settle into a Wild Card spot yet again and probably fall short of a Super Bowl berth.

Chicago Bears: 7-10

A 7-10 season in year one of the Ben Johnson era would be a success no matter what people might say. Yes, this team is more talented than just seven wins, but coaching an NFL team sometimes takes a while to get off the ground. Chicago going 7-10 could keep them in the playoff hunt for much of the season and paint a great picture for 2026 and beyond.

Minnesota Vikings: 6-11

The unproven JJ McCarthy is the main reason why the Minnesota Vikings could regress from their breakout season in 2024 with Sam Darnold. We just do not know what we have in McCarthy, and until he proves he is indeed a franchise QB, we'll predict a tougher season for Minnesota.