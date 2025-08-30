NFL Predictions: Starting quarterbacks already on the hot seat for 2025

There are a plethora of starting quarterbacks who already appear to be on the hot seat for 2025. Let's cover them here.

The most important position in all of sports is quarterback, and NFL teams change starting QBs all the time looking for the right one. Well, about one-third of the league changed starting passers from the previous season.

And many of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL right now are already on the hot seat for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's talk about those QBs here.

These QBs are already on the hot seat for the 2025 NFL Season

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler was named the starting QB of the New Orleans Saints, but the offseason battle with rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough leads me to believe that Rattler didn't exactly runaway with the job, so if he struggles early on, Shough could get some looks.

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

With Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders behind Joe Flacco, the Browns' veteran QB is already on the hot seat. He's not going to play overly well, and when the time comes that Cleveland struggles, fans, media, and everyone in between will be calling for the coaching staff to plug Gabriel and Sanders into the lineup.

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart was on fire in the preseason, and everyone can see, at this point, how ineffective of a QB Russell Wilson is. Dart could provide a much-needed spark for this down-trodded franchise. Furthermore, Wilson is on his third team in as many seasons for a reason.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson won the Colts' starting QB job depending on who you ask, but Daniel Jones will begin the year as the starting QB, and it's not like Jones has a long history of being an effective QB, but you do have to wonder if the Colts will actually turn to Richardson when Jones struggles?

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold's deal with the Seattle Seahawks is effectively a one-year contract, so he did not exactly get a slam-dunk investment from the front office. With Jalen Milroe being drafted this year as well, Seahawks fans can likely already see the future. Darnold also has a very long history of being a bad quarterback and has one year of notable production.

JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings seemed open to bring back Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, so you have to wonder just how sold they are on their de-facto rookie QB. Minnesota added a ton of talent this offseason, and this roster is as good as it's been in quite some time. If McCarthy struggles in 2025 and the Vikings miss the playoffs, would it be a guarantee that he returns in 2026? Part of developing a QB in the NFL is patience, and it's not clear if the Vikings will have that necessary patience if 2025 doesn't go super well.