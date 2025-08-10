NFL Predictions: Teams guaranteed to finish with a losing record in 2025 season

There are a few teams out there that are absolutely guaranteed to finish with a losing record in the 2025 NFL Season. I hate to tell you this if you are a fan of one of these teams, but there is just no shot that these clubs are finishing with a winning record in 2025.

We've outlined six teams approaching the 2025 NFL Season that have no shot at a winning record, and as you can imagine, this boils down to the QB position. Whether these teams have no clear franchise QB in sign or hope to develop one, a losing record is on the way.

Let's talk more about these sixs teams.

These teams are guaranteed to finish with a losing record in 2025

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders did have a pretty solid NFL debut, but it was the preseason against a ton of backups, so let's pump the brakes for a little bit. Sure, the Browns may have something in Sanders, but the roster itself is below-average, and the QB room itself is also in the same boat. Unless something major happens, which won't, the Cleveland Browns are staring down another losing record. The dysfunctional QB room and so-so roster outside of that position will be the main factors.

There is no chance that the Browns finish with a winning record in 2025.

Tennessee Titans

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward is a project and is probably going to take multiple years to get going in the NFL. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills did not breakout until is third year in the NFL, so that's probably a better timeline for Ward, as the Titans' roster is also in need of some reinforcements in the coming offseasons. There is reason for optimism for Titans' fans, but I would encourage them to be patient.

The Tennessee Titans are certainly not finishing with a winning record in the 2025 NFL Season.