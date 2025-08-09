NFL Power Rankings: Ranking quarterbacks under the most pressure for 2025

There are certainly some quarterbacks under a ton of pressure for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power rank those passers here. Being a quarterback in the NFL is surely always a stressful job, as they are typically being heaped on praise when a team does well, but when the opposite happens, they are typically the first ones to feel the heat.

Well, the NFL regular season is quickly approaching, and it's extremely clear which starting quarterbacks are under the most pressure. You'd honestly have to wonder if some of these teams would consider getting rid of their current QB if they don't perform at a high enough level in 2025.

Let's power rank the quarterbacks who are under the most pressure for the 2025 season

Power ranking quarterbacks under the most pressure for 2025

5. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Doesn't it feel like Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are now under a mountain of pressure for 2025? All we have heard this offseason is how good this team is going to be and how much of a jump forward Bo Nix is going to make. Well, what if he doesn't? What if Nix and the Broncos endure a sophomore slump? We have seen this before as well, as rookie QB CJ Stroud in 2023 endured a slump in 2024. Nix and the Broncos all of a sudden have a ton on their plate for 2025.

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has the entire city of Chicago on his fingertips, along with first-year head coach Ben Johnson. While Williams might be more of a project than many of us thought, the Bears' fanbase and Chicago as a sport town is just on a different level, as you get the sense that this team has to take a sizeable jump in 2025. On paper, the Bears are one of the more talented teams in the NFL, to be honest, so the pressure is mounting.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Now that Josh Allen has an MVP under his belt, the one thing he has not accomplished in the NFL is winning a Super Bowl, as he and the Buffalo Bills have not been able to get past the conference championship game, which is getting quite ridiculous at this point. While it feels like Josh Allen is atop the NFL world, he is under pressure to get this thing done in 2025.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

A two-time MVP and the best rushing QB of all-time, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are honestly under the same umbrella here. Jackson has accomplished more than Allen in the NFL, and he is the better QB, so by definition, he has to be under more pressure. The Baltimore Ravens have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, and that stat just feels more insane every time I type it out. Jackson is the second-most 'under pressure' QB in the NFL for 2025.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has played five years in the NFL. He's played just one full season back in 2023. Well, in 2023, the Miami Dolphins went 11-6, and Tagovailoa made his only Pro Bowl, leading the NFL with 4,624 yards.

It's clear that when their starting QB is on the field and healthy, they win a ton of games, but that is the issue here. The injury-prone Tagovailoa might be down to his last chance with the Dolphins, as if it's another season of missing games due to injury, you get the sense that the franchise could clean house, and that might mean a new team for the former Alabama QB.