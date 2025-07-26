NFL Predictions: These teams are going to underwhelm big-time in 2025

It might be too early to truly tell, but these three teams could be in a world full of trouble when the 2025 NFL Season kicks off. The primary season why an NFL team doesn't succeed in a given season usually centers around the quarterback position.

It's the most important position in all of sports for a reason, and it feels like teams would do anything for stable, high-end QB play. We've seen major trades like Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, but the trusted way to find a QB is in the NFL Draft.

Anyway, there are surely more than a few teams that'll underwhelm in the 2025 NFL Season, but there is some degree of attention on these three in particular, but unfortunately, they could be in line to disappoint when the season kicks off in early September. Let's dive into those teams here.

Don't get your hopes up for these three teams in 2025

Minnesota Vikings

Winning 14 games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Minnesota Vikings saw Sam Darnold play like an MVP for most of the season, and I bet they would have brought him back if the price and situation was right. Well, Minnesota has JJ McCarthy waiting in the wings, so they've obviously given him the keys to the franchise.

The main issue with McCarthy already is that he had a knee injury, so he missed all of his rookie season. Still only 22 years old, McCarthy could have a hugely successful NFL career ahead of him, but he's also still essentially a rookie, and what we saw from rookie QBs like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix in 2024 are rare, historical type of seasons.

It doesn't feel likely that McCarthy is in for one of those seasons, as he just did not play a ton of college football and has missed some crucial on-field experience. The Vikings could disappoint a bit in 2025.