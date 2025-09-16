NFL Predictions: Way too early playoff predictions approaching Week 3

The 2025 NFL playoff picture is slowly but surely coming into view. Let's predict it following Week 2 action.

The playoff picture is going to take some time, but we can kind of see the early lay of the land. However, teams that are 2-0 aren't guaranteed to make the playoffs, and 0-2 teams aren't down and out themselves.

It's a long season with 15 regular season games left. Let's predict the playoff picture in each conference following Week 2 action.

Predicting the entire NFL playoff field following Week 2 action

AFC Playoff Predictions

1. Buffalo Bills

With the Kansas City Chiefs 0-2 through two games and the Cincinnati Bengals now without Joe Burrow, the Buffalo Bills have a clear shot at the top seed in the AFC, as they have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Baltimore Ravens after their Week 1 victory over the other legitimate contender.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have a clear avenue to a top-3 seed in the AFC and should be able to easily win the AFC North in 2025. Baltimore did slip up in the second half of their Week 1 game, but they got back on track in Week 2 and are going to begin stacking wins.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Right now, the Los Angeles Chargers are the best team in the AFC West, but if they drop their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos, Denver is the first-place team. LA has beaten the Chiefs and Raiders over the first two weeks.

4. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0. Is this sustainable? DanielJones has looked very good through two games, and the defense has done their jobs. The low-hanging fruit here is the Colts turning into the 2024 New Orleans Saints, as the Saints started 2-0 but proceeded to collapse.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a high floor given how good their roster is and how deep it is overall. Denver has started out slow in both years of the Sean Payton era before 2025 and will, at some point, go on a winning streak. They've had streaks of five and four games in 2023 and 2024.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are 0-2 and do not look like a playoff team, but I'd get tomatoes thrown at me if I did not have them in the postseason. With how weak the AFC is otherwise, Kansas City is going to slip their way into the playoffs.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team with a high floor, and they'll again be a fringe-playoff team but get bounced-out in the Wild Card Round.