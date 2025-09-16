NFL Predictions: Way too early playoff predictions approaching Week 3

NFC Playoff Predictions

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers definitely look like the best team in the NFC. The Micah Parsons trade was made at the right time, and this roster is quite solid all the way around. With the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears all having notable holes, the Packers' year might be right now.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

I do expect a bit of a regression from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. Jalen Hurts has not been good this year, but the Eagles are 2-0 and are in the driver's seat very early on. They could again capture the NFC East title and earn a top seed in the NFC.

3. Los Angeles Rams

A 2-0 start for the LA Rams has them atop the NFC West, and they should keep their foot on the gas and win the division yet again. The Rams may also have another deep playoff run in them if Matthew Stafford is able to stay healthy for the entire season.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rounding out our division winners is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are off to another 2-0 start, and for whatever reason, I was lower on them this past offseason. I was wrong, as it feels like this is going to be another solid year for Tampa with another home playoff game.

5. Detroit Lions

Rebounding in year two, the Detroit Lions still have to deal with the losses of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. They could lose their grip on the NFC North for 2025, at least.

6. Arizona Cardinals

I have been high on the Arizona Cardinals all offseason, and they're now 2-0 through two games. It might only take nine wins for them to get into the postseason, but they were 6-4 through 10 games at one point in 2025.

7. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have split their first two games, and now Jayden Daniels has a knee injury. We'll see if this team can get through this early-season struggle, but they're too well-coached to not get into the postseason.