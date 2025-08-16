NFL Predictions: Worst-case scenario for every AFC team in the 2025 season

Let's get negative for a second and highlight one worst-case scenario for each AFC team in the 2025 NFL Season. We can also be positive and talk about best-case scenarios, but that isn't what this exercise is for.

The worst-case scenario is probably something every single NFL fan has thought of with their favorite team, and we've identified the correct worst-case scenarios right here. The regular season kicks off in about three weeks, so we're getting closer.

Let's get into the worst-case scenario for every single AFC team in the 2025 NFL Season.

Worst-case scenarios for each AFC team in the 2025 NFL Season

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson endures an injury-riddled year and Ravens miss the postseason

Lamar Jackson loves using his legs, and that has sometimes come back to bite him, as he takes more hits than normal. Jackson enduring more injuries and the Ravens missing the playoffs is the team's worst-case scenario.

Cincinnati Bengals - No deal happens for Trey Hendrickson, holdout lasts into the regular season

No deal for Trey Hendrickson and no sight of him in the regular season is the worst-case scenario for the Bengals, and them missing the playoffs can be included in this as well.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers officially hits a wall and regresses big-time

Aaron Rodgers could be a ticking time bomb to be honest. What if the 2025 NFL Season is when things really fall off the rails?

Cleveland Browns - Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel somehow don't see the field at all

It would be malpractice if neither rookie QB saw regular season action, but I would not put that past the Cleveland Browns this year.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward is more raw than origianlly thought

Cam Ward is a raw prospect and is going to take some time, but what if he takes more time than anticipated or is simply a bust?

Houston Texans - Offseason offensive line moves go south as Houston loses the division

The Houston Texans really overhauled their offensive line this offseason, but that doesn't guarantee success.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Liam Coen is all bark, no bite, as the Jaguars endure a Nathaniel Hackett-Broncos type of dysfunction

What if Liam Coen is cut from the same cloth as Nathaniel Hackett; a bad, jazzy, first-time head coach with absolutely no idea how to be one?

Indianapolis Colts - Both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are not viable options as Colts crater

This is honestly pretty likely if you ask me...