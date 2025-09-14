NFL QB Power Rankings: AFC quarterback rankings as Week 2 begins

8. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith was airing it out against the New England Patriots in Week 1, but the Las Vegas Raiders don't have a formula for success in 2025, and Smith is not always going to play against a defense as new and as unproven as the Patriots'. He's an average QB at best and is going to show that in 2025.

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos' offense did not play all that well in Week 1, but a win is a win. Nix did seem a bit over-hyped for this game, honestly, but that isn't always a bad thing. It's clear now much Nix wants to win, and that is going to pay off. In Week 2, the Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts, and their secondary will be down both Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones, so Nix and the offense could have a lot more success throwing the football.

6. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers can absolutely still sling the football, and he proved that in Week 1 against his old team. The Pittsburgh Steelers could honestly compete for the AFC North title if the Rodgers we saw in Week 1 is the Rodgers we see for most of the 2025 season.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struggled in Week 1, and this team does have their concerns, so I would not totally bank on the Chiefs being able to replicate some of the success they have had in recent years. Mahomes drops a bit and is fifth in our QB rankings.

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

But on the other hand, Justin Herbert was tearing the Chiefs' secondary apart and was on fire. The main issue I have had with Herbert is him appearing to have hit a ceiling. He's been a B+ quarterback for his entire career and has honestly been the same quarterback since his rookie season. Herbert is no. 4 in our QB rankings.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Getting outplayed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals just barely did enough to win. Burrow is going to have another insane season and really should not drop much lower than third in our QB rankings. He's among the best passers in the NFL.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens collapsed in the second half and lost against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson is still among the best quarterbacks we've ever seen.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

For right now, the best quarterback in the AFC is Josh Allen. He is the reigning MVP and is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. There isn't much he can't do, but a Super Bowl run has evaded Buffalo for years.