NFL QB Power Rankings: Ranking the final 4 QBs approaching title games

3. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold has been good this year, but he had 20 total turnovers in the regular season, and that type of thing just cannot happen in the NFC title game. We have seen Darnold play well in high-stakes situations this year, but there is still an element of unknown with Darnold in the playoffs. You'd also be silly to take him over Matthew Stafford approaching the third matchup between LA and Seattle this year.

The Seahawks still have a high-flying defense, so that could help mask, somewhat, a rough outing from Darnold. In his final eight games of the regular season, the Seahawks starting QB threw eight touchdowns against eight picks and had an 83.2 passer rating. That type of performance cannot happen on Sunday.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has been very good this year and will likely come in second place in the NFL MVP voting. Maye has been sacked 10 times and fumble six times in two playoff games, so some of the inexperience is showing, but Maye has made a ton of big-time throws this year and is going to do that on Sunday. The one thing that could derail this game for the Patriots is Maye putting the ball on the ground and getting sacked a ton.

Unfortunately for him, the Denver Broncos defense leads the league in sacks and just forced five turnovers in the Divisional Round.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Very likely the MVP this year, Matthew Stafford has been the best QB in the NFL and is no. 1 in our power rankings, unsurprisingly. Stafford could be on the cusp of cementing a Hall of Fame career, and if the Rams were to win it all this year, the veteran QB could enter some top-10 or even top-5 all-time debates.

He's played the best ball of his career at age-37 and is clearly the best remaining passer in the playoffs.