2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

The 2025 NFL season is finally underway, and we've got plenty to discuss from the ongoing college football season as well. As the season gets going, more and more prospects will begin to emerge, and likewise with every team's top offseason needs for 2026.

It's never too early to take a little look ahead.

The latest 2026 NFL mock draft has a new number one overall pick, an early run on quarterbacks, and a boatload of offensive line prospects for the NFL to consider in the top 32 overall. We're taking a look at projecting the entire first round as Week 1 NFL action rolls along. The order for this mock draft will be based on our final NFL Power Rankings before Week 1, as well as factoring in the results of the Thursday and Friday games.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning bounces back in a big way, LaNorris Sellers rising

1. New Orleans Saints: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

We would be remiss not to acknowledge the way LaNorris Sellers played in the first week of the college football season. The New Orleans Saints – or whoever picks #1 overall in next year’s draft – will do extensive work on the incoming class, but Sellers has captured a lot of people's attention after the way he played vs. Virginia Tech.

2. Indianapolis Colts: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

A lot of people were way too down on Arch Manning after the first week of the season, going up against an elite defense in a hostile environment. You’ve got to believe in your long-term evaluation and vision for a player, and Arch Manning has what it takes to be a #1 pick. Can you imagine if the Saints and Colts are the two worst records in the league? The Manning family would be in a win-win situation.

3. Cleveland Browns: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Cleveland Browns picking 3rd overall would be rough, considering the fact they are in quarterback hell at this point. They’ve gone beyond purgatory. But sometimes, allowing the other teams in front of you to pick guys can leave you with a great option and no opportunity to overthink it. Nussmeier might be the safest of the top three guys as a coach’s kid who has great football IQ and feel for the game.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

With a quarterback to build around, the Titans have their pick of the litter of non-quarterbacks. Rueben Bain jumped right back into the top 10 conversation after his performance in Week 1 of the college season, and looks like he could be a dynamic player at the next level. He was consistently disruptive vs. Notre Dame, finishing with 0.5 sacks, an interception, and a TFL.