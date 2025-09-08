NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 1 action

8. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

It felt like the Washington Commanders sort of coasted to a win, but Jayden Daniels quietly put up over 300 yards of offense in his return to the field after winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Daniels got his new weapons involved in this game, especially Deebo Samuel. He didn’t exactly have the Commanders’ offense firing on all cylinders, but Daniels looks like he’s going to be picking up right where he left off last season.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers got off to a great start this season, not only notching a win in Week 1, but kind of dominating their division rival Detroit Lions. And the Lions appear to be exactly as feared. But Jordan Love was exactly what he needed to be in this game for the Packers. He was efficient with two touchdowns, no picks, no sacks, and no real concerns. Love has the potential to reach top-5 status this year, so we’ll see how he continues to progress. With just 16 completions needed in Week 1, more will be asked of Love in the near future.

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

What can you really say about Jalen Hurts, other than the fact that the guy is an absolute gamer. The outing wasn’t overly spectacular from Hurts passing-wise, but he did everything he needed to do in order to lead his team to a win. And that’s the thing with Hurts, he doesn’t really care how the job gets done. He just wants it done. That’s part of what makes him special. The Eagles dodged a bullet late with CeeDee Lamb dropping passes, but Hurts did his part.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

What a return to the field it was for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It obviously wasn’t a flawless performance, but Prescott looked like he was in midseason form from the start of the game and the Cowboys took advantage of Jalen Carter being kicked out of the game. Maybe the spit motivated him. Whatever it was, it’s great to see Prescott healthy again. He was at the top of his game and was let down big-time by CeeDee Lamb.