Predicting the Cowboys' next 3 games after a valiant effort in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys gave a strong effort in Week 1 against the Eagles. Let's predict their next three games following the loss.

Can Dallas get back on the right track over the next few weeks? Well, only time will tell, but their efforts in Week 1 were admirable. This team is flawed, and that isn't going to change, so we'll see how much the offense can carry this team, and if the defense can buck up a bit.

Let's predict the Cowboys' next three games following their Week 1 loss.

How will the Cowboys do over the next three games?

Week 2 - vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants could be a frisky team in 2025 with their elite defensive line, but the Cowboys get this game at home and should be able to make life tougher for Russell Wilson. Dallas' defense did show a little bit a promise in Week 1, so the Cowboys get back on the right track with a close win here in Week 2.

Cowboys win 20-13 (1-1)

Week 3 - @ Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are going to be quite the team to follow in 2025. It seems like they've got enough talent to sneak into the NFC playoffs, but Caleb Williams' performance is really going to be everything. This game is in Chicago, and the Bears' fans, regardless of what happens in Week 1, are going to be in a frenzy in Week 2.

I would lean Dallas here considering they've got the QB advantage and the experience to go into a tough place and win - if nothing else, Dak Prescott is a winning QB, and you can't dispute that. Cowboys win and get to 2-1..

Cowboys win 23-20 (2-1)

Week 4 - vs. Green Bay Packers

A very tough test in Week 4 is on the horizon, as the Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers, and the Micah Parsons' revenge game could come early. It's no secret how talented the Packers are, and I don't see how this game goes in the Cowboys' favor unless it's a trap game. Micah Parsons is going to put on a show, and the Packers simply have too many good players for Dallas to keep track of. Cowboys lose and split their first four games.

Packers win 31-17 (2-2)