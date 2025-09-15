NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 2 action

20. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

I honestly believe that it’s only a matter of time before the Seattle Seahawks come to regret many of their offseason moves. The team won in Week 2, but Sam Darnold tossed two interceptions and wasn’t all that sharp. Seattle moves to 1-1 on the season, but I do not get the sense that this team is going to be good enough to make the playoffs or to hang with the NFC’s top contenders.

And a lot of my doubt falls on the QB. Sam Darnold is 20th in our latest rankings.

19. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Folks, are the Kansas City Chiefs good?

That seems like a weird question, and you would obviously think so say yes, but this team is now 0-2 on the season, and it’s the first time they’ve been 0-2 in the Patrick Mahomes era. During this two-game losing streak to open up the season, there hasn’t been much to like with the Chiefs. Losses to the Chargers and Eagles are absolutely tough opponents, but not only is KC 0-2, but Patrick Mahomes has looked like the worst QB in each matchup.

I am not afraid to say, currently, that the Chiefs just aren’t relevant right now, and frankly aren’t good. Mahomes is 18th in our QB rankings.

18. CJ Stroud. Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans look to get back on track in Week 2. They get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, and the last time these two teams played in Houston, Stroud was a rookie and led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

The main issue with the Texans has been a below-average offensive line, and that has honestly brought the entire team down. Can Stroud and the Texans’ offense go blow-for-blow with the Bucs on Monday Night Football?

17. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix was having himself a very strong game against the Indianapolis Colts before an interception ended a very promising drive for the Broncos in the second half. Nix still did throw for three touchdown passes and played a lot better than Week 1, so it’s clear that the second-year Broncos’ starting QB understands how to rebound and isn’t some throw-away passer like some make him out to be.

He does have some work to do in our QB rankings, though.