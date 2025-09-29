NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 4 action

8. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold has had a very strong start to the year, and thus far, and it seems like his breakout campaign in 2024 was not a fluke. He’s completed 70% of his passes and has a passer rating of 106.5, and the Seahawks are now 3-1 on the season after a strong win over the Arizona Cardinals. Right now, they are firmly in the mix for the division title, but it is worth wondering how far Darnold can take the Seahawks, as if the Minnesota Vikings really wanted him back as their QB, they surely would have re-signed him, right?

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams bounce back and earn a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The Rams are now 3-1 on the season and join the Seahawks and 49ers as the other 3-1 teams in the NFC West. Truly, this division could come down to the last week of the season, and it’s going to be a treat.

Well, Stafford has been one of the best QBs in the NFL for quite some time, so it might only be a matter of time before he and the Rams separate themselves in the division. His 88-yard bomb to Tutu Atwell was the dagger for the Rams. Stafford is seventh in our QB power rankings.

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jasixth in our QB power rankings as Week 4 closes out. The Baltimore Ravens lost a stinker of a game to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Ravens now drop to 1-3 on the season and have the same record as the Cleveland Browns.

Not only are the injuries mounting, but the team’s defense also hasn’t been good at all. Right now, the Ravens are in a tough spot, and it does not seem like they have an easy way out of things. Lamar Jackson might have to begin carrying the load more himself. Jackson is still, most weeks, the best quarterback in the NFL, but he drops a few in our latest rankings.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

What we saw in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens was the Patrick Mahomes that we are used to seeing most of the time. Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes against a bad Ravens’ defense and is now 2-2 on the season after a shaky 0-2 start. At the end of the day, it might not be wise to count out Mahomes and the Chiefs - they simply find a way when people begin doubting.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West every single year of the Patrick Mahomes era and have also won the AFC three years in a row. Mahomes rises to fifth in our QB rankings after an unsurprisingly strong performance.