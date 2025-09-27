2025 NFL Predictions: Teams most likely to make a deep playoff run

There are a handful of teams across the NFL that are in a position to make a deep playoff run in 2025 through the first three weeks. How many legitimate contenders does the NFL really have at the moment? It doesn't feel like the league has many.

As the 2025 NFL Season goes on, the legitimate contenders will be revealed, and the good-not-great teams will go by the wayside. Through three games, we've identified the small handful of teams that appear to be capable of making a deep playoff run.

Let's get into it here.

Are these teams likely making a deep playoff run?

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are 3-0 and clearly the best team in the AFC. If nothing else, the lack of other clear contenders could not only give the Bills a first-round bye, but it could also guarantee them, at minimum, a trip to the AFC Championship Game, a place they have been in 2020 and 2024 during the Josh Allen era. It remains to be seen if Buffalo can get over the hump once there, but 2025 could be different.

Los Angeles Rams

Making it to the NFC Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL Season, the LA Rams could again make a deep playoff run. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are as battle-tested of a duo as there is in the NFL. The Rams do have a great roster and will probably again win the NFC West. This duo led the Rams to the Super Bowl back in 2021, and unless massive injuries hit them, they should be a lock for winning multiple playoff games.

Green Bay Packers

It feels like the Green Bay Packers adding Micah Parsons is what could put them over the edge. On paper, this team could be top-10 in the NFL, and they do appear to have a realistic shot at winning the NFC North this year. Jordan Love is off to a great start through three games, and it simply might be a matter of time here.

Green Bay has firmly been in the 'good not great' tier over the past couple of seasons, but 2025 could be different.