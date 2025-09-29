NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 4 action

4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield added another two touchdowns through the air, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have enough in them to hold the fort down at home. However, they are still in a good spot in the NFC South and are still 3-1 on the season despite the loss. Tampa is well-coached and do have a well-rounded roster.

Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka has been a stud thus far for the Bucs, and Mayfield is going to keep targeting him as he gets more into his career. Mayfield has turned his career around with the Buccaneers and is one of the better quarterbacks in the league right now.

There aren’t many QBs who can do as much damage through the air as Baker Mayfield can since the start of 2023.

3. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have a huge test in front of them on Sunday Night Football, and after a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns, I do see a path where the Packers bounce back in a huge way and blowout the Cowboys, who have struggled on defense this year.

Love himself is off to the best start of his career, and it’s important to remember that this is only his third year as a starter in the NFL, so the best is yet to come. Many QBs have hit their stride as their careers progress, so this could be what we see from Jordan Love. He’s emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

With nine touchdowns on just two interceptions through four weeks, Jared Goff is still playing at a very high level. He wasn’t super efficient in Week 4, but the Lions blew out the Cleveland Browns and moved to 3-1 on the season. Goff is the steady QB they have enjoyed a ton of success with, and despite losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson in the offseason, the Lions are still stacking wins and blowing opponents out.

This roster is among the best in the NFL, and all Jared Goff truly has to do in the regular season is not mess it up, but the playoffs are a different story…

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP and can be the best QB in the NFL on any given week. The Bills’ Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints was nothing special, but a win is a win. Buffalo is now 4-0 on the season and has bigger fish to fry, obviously.

This team has had its heart broken in the playoffs for years now, and if they could fast-forward to the playoffs, they would. Allen is one of the best dual-threat QBs of all-time and does do a great job at staying out of harm’s way and largely keeping himself healthy.

The Bills might have a future Hall of Fame QB on their hands if he can help lead this team to a Super Bowl.