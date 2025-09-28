AT&T Stadium is clearly Green Bay Packers’ home away from home

It’s just one of those historical statistical oddities that make the National Football League so very interesting. The Dallas Cowboys played their final game at fabled Texas Stadium back in 2008, and then moved into their current digs a year later.

The club moved to Arlington and these days make their home at magnificent AT&T Stadium. It’s safe to say that a storied rival which makes its home in the NFC North would agree with that magnificent assessment.

The 1-2 Cowboys host the 2-1 Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Both of these teams are coming off road losses. The former was stunned at Cleveland last week, while Dallas’ dreadful defense had no answer for Caleb Williams and the Bears at Chicago.

The lone with for Brian Schotteneheimer’s club this season was a thrilling 40-37 overtime triumph at home in Week 2 against the New York Giants. If history is any indication of what to expect on Sunday evening, the Cowboys will need all the points (and a little luck) they can get.

Green Bay Packers have answered the call at AT&T Stadium

Who can explain it? Including a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, the Packers are a perfect 6-0 at Dallas’ current home. Be it quarterback Aaron Rodgers (the MVP of Super Bowl XLV), Matt Flynn, or Jordan Love, the Packers have had few problems putting points on the board on this field and walking away with a win.

In each of the six wins, Green Bay has scored at least 31 points. In those half-dozen contests, Rodgers, Flynn and Love have combined to throw for 15 touchdowns while being picked off just twice. Those are the lone turnovers for the Packers in those games, and three of those six victories have come in the postseason—the latest a resounding 48-32 triumph in the first round of the 2023 NFC playoffs. Green Bay has as many postseason victories in this building as do the Cowboys.

As for that aforementioned Dallas’ defense, it has allowed a disturbing 397.7 total yards per game, as well as 11 offensive touchdowns. The pass rush has produced just four sacks and come up with only one takeaway. It’s safe to say that Schottenheimer and company have a lot more to worry about than the return of former Cowboys’ star pass-rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday evening.