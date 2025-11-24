NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

30. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

The Geno Smith thing for the Las Vegas Raiders is an abject disaster. It's one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL right now, and that's saying something. The Raiders not only traded for Smith this offseason, but they actually gave him a contract extension sight unseen. It wasn't a Russell Wilson-caliber debacle, but the Raiders were obviously just letting Pete Carroll get his little band back together.

Smith was sacked 10 times against the Cleveland Browns, bringing his total up to 41 times in 11 games this season. It's just ugly for Smith this year. If he's not taking sacks, he's throwing picks. He didn't have any interceptions against the Browns on Sunday, but did have a pair of fumbles and lost one of them on a strip-sack.

29. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

Frankly, watching Tyrod Taylor on Sunday, it's hard to imagine he would have been a worse option for this team over the entirety of this season compared to Justin Fields. The only reason Fields isn't dead last on this list, or close to it, is because he didn't play this past Sunday. It was Taylor out there against his old team -- the Baltimore Ravens -- and he at least looked competent as a passer.

Taylor had one touchdown pass and one interception against the Ravens, completing 17-of-28 passes in the process. He actually engineered a touchdown drive to give the Jets a lead before the end of the first half, but the Ravens started taking over in the second half.

The Jets still have arguably the most obvious need for a franchise QB beyond this season, but Taylor is still a strong backup option.