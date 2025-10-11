NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: NFC rankings after Jalen Hurts' TNF disaster

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is the epitome of average if you ask me. Consistently not a great quarterback, the veteran isn't 'bad' but has never really been able to elevate his teams. Now riding a three-game losing streak, you get the sense that something will have to change or 'click' here in the 2025 NFL Season for the year to be salvaged. The regime that drafted Murray back in 2019 is long gone, and I do not personally think he'll be this team's QB in the 2026 NFL Season unless the Cardinals turn this thing around.

11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Dropping to no. 11 in our NFC quarterback rankings, Jalen Hurts has not been good this year, and we are seeing his weaknesses as a QB magnified in a huge way. Hurts holds onto the ball for too long and has missed a ton of downfield throws this year. He is simply incapable of targeting the middle of the field consistently, and he's never been a QB that can play on time in the passing game. With the Eagles struggling to run the ball, things are just falling apart on offense, and that might be putting it lightly.

10. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

You know what; Spencer Rattler has been sneakily good for the New Orleans Saints this year and is actively mounting his case for 2026 and beyond. Rattler was kind of on the outside back in the 2024 NFL Draft, as six QBs went in the first round, so a lot of people just forgot that Rattler was even a thing. The Saints won their first game of the season in Week 5, and the second-year QB has thrown six touchdowns against just one interception this year, so this second-year breakout campaign is absolutely happening.

9. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

On the bye in Week 5, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have won two games in a row and are trending in the right direction. As the season goes on, we'll truly see if what the Bears have done thus far is sustainable, but it's looking good for Williams. He's thrown a touchdown pass in every game this season and has five in his last two games.