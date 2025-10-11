NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: NFC rankings after Jalen Hurts' TNF disaster

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 2-1-1 on the season after a loss and tie over the past two games. Jordan Love has been great this year, though, and is perhaps on the cusp of another huge breakout season. The Packers do have one of the more solid rosters in the NFC, and if Love can take that next step in his third year as a starter, the Packers might have another deep playoff run in them.

On the season, Love has thrown 1,000 yards and eight touchdown passes in four games, so he's on pace for an exceptional seasons.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott tends to play some great football coming off of an injury or down year the season prior, and that seems to be the case here in the 2025 NFL Season. With 10 touchdown passes on the season, Prescott is throwing the ball better than he has in quite some time, and the WR duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb has been great.

I do believe that the veteran QB tends to get a lot of hate simply because he's on the Cowboys, but there aren't many QBs in the NFL who can process the game better than Prescott. He's also been an exceptional QB from within the pocket as well. Dallas might be a force as the 2025 season continues.

2. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has totally remade his game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is again playing some great football. The Bucs are now 4-1 on the season after a dramatic win over the Seahawks in Week 5. Mayfield has thrown 79 touchdown passes since the start of the 2023 NFL Season and has gone 23-16 as a starter for the Bucs. His 75.4 QBR through five games would also be the highest mark of his career by far.

Mayfield has turned into a QB once discarded by his old teams to a top-tier passer and one of the best in the NFC thus far, but he narrowly misses out on the top spot to an obvious player.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Completing over 75% of his passes for a league-leading 12 touchdown scores, Jared Goff should not only be seen as the favorite for the MVP thus far, but also, by far, the best QB in the NFC. Goff and the Lions are 4-1 on the season, and the veteran QB has also added 1,187 yards, which is a solid 237.4 yards per game.

His 120.7 passer rating would be the best of his career, and Goff's interception rate of 1.4% would be the lowest since the 2022 NFL Season. Once traded away by the LA Rams after a couple of down seasons, Goff has rebounded in a major way and is on pace for a career-high 41 touchdown passes in the 2025 NFL Season.

Jared Goff is no. 1 in our NFC quarterback rankings as Week 6 gets going.