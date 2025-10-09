2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Playoff matchups if the season ended today

As Week 6 approaches, let's take a dive into each conference's playoff picture and see what matchups we'd have. There is still so much time left in the 2025 NFL regular season, but you can see the framework of the NFL playoff picture coming into shape.

The teams that are 1-4 or even 1-5 right now aren't going to rebound, but everyone else is absolutely still in it. If the playoffs were to begin today, there'd be some flat-out wild matchups that none of us would have predicted before the season began.

Before Week 6 begins, we took a brief look at the playoff picture in both conference.

2025 NFL Playoff Picture if the season ended today

AFC Playoff Picture

Bye: (1) Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have shocked the entire NFL and currently sit as the no. 1 seed in the AFC. Right now, through five games, it's hard to imagine that they do not at least make the playoffs.

(7) New England Patriots @ (2) Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots breakout season thus far is not at all a surprise, and with an ultra-soft schedule remaining, this team could indeed make a Wild Card, and they did just beat the Buffalo Bills in their house...

(6) Denver Broncos @ (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Broncos and LA Chargers both have 3-2 records, but Denver is the more talented team and aren't nearly as banged up, so it would not shock me to see Denver eventually winning the division.

(5) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (4) Los Angeles Chargers

Another surprise team in the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars lead the NFL in turnovers and have already turned this thing around in year one of the Liam Coen era.

NFC Playoff Picture

Bye: (1) San Francisco 49ers

You simply have to keep starting Mac Jones as long as the winning remains, no matter how healthy Brock Purdy is. With how injured the San Francisco 49ers are, it's flat-out amazing this team is 4-1. They won six games all of 2024.

(7) Seattle Seahawks @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks would absolutely be able to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia if this matchup were to hold. The Eagles are a flawed team with a sub-par passer at QB.

(6) Minnesota Vikings @ (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Carson Wentz experience in Minnesota is off to a half-decent start. The Vikings have to be one of the more interesting teams in the NFL. What do we make of their QB situation?

(5) Green Bay Packers @ (4) Detroit Lions

The Packers again do not feel good enough to win the NFC North, but do feel good enough to get into the playoffs. The Lions would beat them if this matchup held in the Wild Card Round.