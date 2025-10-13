NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been great thus far for the Buffalo Bills, and the team will take their 4-1 record into Atlanta to face the Falcons on Monday Night Football. The Falcons had a bye in Week 5, so they are coming off a good bit of rest. With this game being at home, I would not be shocked to see the Falcons hang around for a bit.

However, Josh Allen is one of a small handful of quarterbacks who can simply take over a game when needed. He’s the reigning MVP for a reason and should be able to feast against the Falcons. Allen and the Bills actually have some defensive concerns right now, and I would not be shocked to see the front office dipping into the trade market for some help on that side of the ball in the coming weeks.

Josh Allen continues to stand tall in our QB rankings.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

With 13 touchdown passes on just three interceptions this year, Dak Prescott rises to third in our QB power rankings and looks like he’s playing a different game out there. Prescott has thrown 10 touchdown passes on zero interceptions over the past three games, but the Cowboys took a pretty brutal defeat in Week 6 thanks to the Carolina Panthers.

You could list out the 100 issues with the Cowboys, and Prescott’s name would not appear anywhere on that list. He is again playing elite football, and he’s got this weird trend during his career where in the following season after a down year in play or a notable injury, he plays lights-out, and that’s been the case here in the 2025 NFL Season.

There aren’t many quarterbacks playing at the level of Dak Prescott right now, period. He's on an MVP pace right now.