2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting all 8 division winners as Week 6 continues

The 2025 season could shape up to have some shocking division winners. Let's predict all eight as Week 6 rolls on.

There is still so much that can change, but I do feel pretty confident about these early division winner predictions as Week 6 continues. A ton of divisions are hyper-competitive, and the parity in the NFL has never been stronger.

This could make division races later in the season quite intense. As Week 6 continues, we predicted all eight division winners, so let's get into that here.

Predicting all eight division winners as the 2025 NFL Season continues

NFC North - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have won four games in a row and are back to being a juggernaut. Talks of them regressing after losing Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson seem to have been exaggerated thus far. With the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears being non-factors to win the division, it's really only the Green Bay Packers who are in the way right now.

NFC South - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A strong 4-1 start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keeps the status quo. The rest of the division is again sloppy, so the Bucs simply have to keep playing their game, and they should be able to again capture the NFC South title.

NFC East - Washington Commanders

With how atrociously bad the Eagles have looked over the past two weeks, the Washington Commanders feel capable of being able to dethrone them in the NFC East. Jayden Daniels is among the best QBs in the NFL and should be able to guide this team on the right track. They did win 12 games in 2024 as well.

NFC West - Los Angeles Rams

I was a bit shocked to see the LA Rams losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, but I would take Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay over most other duos in the NFL. The LA Rams have the best, most complete roster in the NFC West and the best QB. At the end of the day, both of those things should prevail.

AFC North - Pittsburgh Steelers

It's been a year to forget already for every AFC North team not named the Pittsburgh Steelers. All this team really has to do is to not mess things up, and with a steady QB at the helm, they should be able to close things out here.

AFC South - Indianapolis Colts

With the Houston Texans have serious roster flaws and the Jacksonville Jaguars still not getting good enough play from Trevor Lawrence, the Indianapolis Colts feel like the most complete team in the division right now, so they should be able to come away with the title.

AFC East - Buffalo Bills

Them losing to the New England Patriots throws a wrench into things, but I believe it's still a year too early for the Patriots. The Buffalo Bills are the experienced team and should be able to win the AFC East yet again.

AFC West - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos feel like the best team in the AFC West right now. The LA Chargers are dealing with a ton of injuries and just don't have the depth to overcome them, and the Kansas City Chiefs have just nothing to speak of on either side of the ball. They lack the explosiveness on either side of the ball, and the Broncos' well-rounded roster might end up standing tall at the end.