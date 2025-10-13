NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

2. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another MVP-caliber performance from Baker Mayfield has him no. 2 in our QB power rankings. Mayfield is simply playing better football than most quarterbacks in the NFL and has now thrown 12 touchdown passes against just one interception this year.

With all the injuries the Buccaneers have been dealing with on the offensive side of the ball, especially at receiver, Mayfield’s production feels truly elite.

No matter what happens the rest of Week 6, Tampa Bay would at least be tied for the best record in the entire NFL after their Week 6 win against the San Francisco 49ers, a team that has been bitten by the injury bug.

It’s time we have some serious conversations about Baker Mayfield, as he’s not only found himself here in Tampa, but there might only be one QB on the planet right now who is playing better than him, and it’s just wild to see how Mayfield has turned his career around.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff played on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs

Jared Goff has been flat-out spectacular in the 2025 NFL Season and is atop of our QB power rankings. Goff and the Lions head into their Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a strong 3-1 record, and I do believe they end up winning this game, but I could be wrong.

Goff and the Lions really haven’t skipped a beat on offense since losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears head coaching job, and it really feels like Goff has remade himself as a QB since being discarded by the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago. Even if the Lions were to lose to the Chiefs on SNF, I would still feel comfortable taking them to capture the NFC North title in the 2025 NFL Season, as Goff is the division’s best QB, and they’ve got the best overall roster.

The veteran QB is first in our power rankings, but if he were to have a bit of a dud on SNF, he could be bumped down a few slots.