NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

28. Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders won a game they should have won, but Geno Smith threw another interception and now has 10 on the year, which is inexcusable. Smith has been pretty awful this year and is just constantly putting the ball in harm’s way.

The Raiders had a get-right game against the Tennessee Titans and were able to take care of business there, but that does not say much. The Titans may as well be an 0-6 team and only got their first win due to some insane dysfunction from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Raiders winning a pretty ‘whatever’ game against the Tennessee Titans does not change the fact that this franchise made a slew of horrible moves this offseason, and the primary horrible move was bringing Smith over in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Geno Smith is 28th in our updated QB rankings, as his performance in Week 6 was still not anything special.

27. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

There really isn’t a ton to say about Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. Ward has done what he can with the situation around him, and I get the feeling that a lot of the coaches and players on this team right now are not going to be in the mix in the 2026 NFL Season.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan feels like someone who could be shown the door soon, and Cam Ward simply does not have very good pass-catchers as well. I do think it’s wise to give him the benefit of the doubt simply because he’s in a brutally tough situation.

There might be three quarterbacks on the planet right now who could succeed in the situation that Cam Ward is currently in. He was a first overall pick for a reason and is clearly a player who has the makeup and potential to be a franchise QB.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi probably has more work on his plate than he originally thought when he took this job, as he’s likely set to undergo a head coaching search and is going to have to totally remake the offensive side of the ball as well.