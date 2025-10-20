NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

28. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Flacco is now 1-1 as the starter of the Cincinnati Bengals and outdueled Aaron Rodgers on Thursday Night Football. It was quite the game for Flacco, whose experience and overall common-sense approach to the position helped him here.

Flacco knew he had one of the best WR duos in the NFL to throw the ball to, so he did. The Pittsburgh Steelers also had no answer for Cincy’s offense, and that definitely spurred some chatter about Mike Tomlin perhaps being the cause of that.

As a total body of work, though, Flacco has largely struggled this year, but he could continue to rise up these power rankings if he can stack a few more of these games and help the Bengals get to over .500.

With Joe Burrow wanting to return late in the season, there is always a chance that the Bengals could make an unlikely late-season push. Flacco rises a bit in our QB power rankings.

27. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz really wasn’t playing bad football for the Minnesota Vikings, but then a Vic Fangio defense exposed him in the worst way. Wentz threw two interceptions in a bad loss that drops the Vikings to .500 on the season, and this performance really paints an ugly picture for Minnesota.

This team lost three games in the regular season all of last year and had a great QB in the building in Sam Darnold, and they apparently had another great one in the building in Daniel Jones. Both Darnold and Jones are playing insane football this year, and the Vikings basically have a washed-up Wentz and a de-facto rookie in JJ McCarthy who can’t stay healthy.

Carson Wentz’ Week 7 letdown is honestly symbolic of how badly the Vikings have botched the QB position.