2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

We’re not even halfway through the 2025 NFL season, but already, many fan bases around the league are fixating on the prospects that could be available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft class has yet to take full shape yet, but there are plenty of players all over the country emerging as first-round targets, including a couple of quarterbacks who have come out of nowhere to become potential top-10 picks.

This 2026 NFL mock draft will look at the entire first round, with the order determined by our latest full NFL Power Rankings. Team needs will be determined by a number of factors, including pending roster holes due to free agency, best value by position on the board, and some of our understanding of how each individual team operates from a team-building perspective.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets get a new franchise QB, pass rushers fly early

1. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

One thing has become abundantly clear through the first six weeks of the 2025 season: The New York Jets need a long-term option at quarterback. General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have to get this one right. Fernando Mendoza came into this season with a ton of hype behind him as a big-name transfer, and he has absolutely delivered. And he just got his head coach paid at Indiana, too.

2. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Titans went to the Miami well of talent for their #1 overall pick in 2025, and here they go right back to that program for their top pick in 2026. Rueben Bain has been one of the most consistently disruptive EDGE players in the NFL, which would be huge for a Titans defense that needs both cornerstone pieces to build around and pass rush talent off the edge.

3. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Cleveland Browns would probably be hoping for a college passer with more experience to fall into their laps here, but Dante Moore has been one of the hottest players in the country this year, and NFL teams never seem to get tired of betting on upside. Even with barely a dozen starts to his name, Moore has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in college football this season, completing 72 percent of his throws.

4. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

I’d be a little surprised if the Baltimore Ravens didn’t turn things around, and essentially eliminate themselves from picking this high. But for the moment, it’s fun to think about, isn’t it? The Ravens always take advantage of their NFL Draft position, no matter where they pick, and getting one of the most NFL-ready defensive front players in Keldric Faulk would upgrade a unit that has been rough to start 2025.