NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers earned a hard-fought win over the New York Giants in Week 11. It’s not been easy for the Packers this year, as they have simply not risen to that level that a lot of us think they can hit, and it’s a bit concerning.

If we’re being real, here, the Packers should have blown out the Giants, but a win is a win in this league. Love has a 103.2 passer rating this year and was, for the most part, sharp in Week 11. However, the Packers still need to begin stacking more wins if they hope to gain some ground in the NFC North, and you could argue that Love has been the third-best QB in the division this year.

Overall, if nothing else, the Packers seem to be a good team, and that could be it right now. They might not be ready to make that leap into contention, and that could be due to the QB. What they have in place is a high-floor type of situation where they can continually win 9, 10, 11 games per year, but we’ve been wanting more from the Packers for a while now. Can Jordan Love bring that?

9. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos just keep finding ways to win, and I did elevate Nix quite a bit in our latest QB rankings. He might not be playing quite as well statistically as he was in 2024, but there is a different element to his game this year, and it comes out in the fourth quarter.

Nix and the Broncos kicked another walk-off field goal to win, and it brings them to 9-2, gives them their eighth win in a row, and also makes things very tough for the Kansas City Chiefs to catch up in the AFC West.

Bo Nix clearly has a clutch gene in him, and that is going to take the Denver Broncos quite far this year. The Broncos are now tied for the best record in the NFL and have not lost in two months now. Denver is on their bye in Week 12 and will have a perfect time to get rested and ready for the stretch run.

Nix has been a bit up-and-down this year, but he tends to buckle down when his team needs him the most, and the Broncos might be forced into that kind of situation when the playoffs roll around. Bo Nix should be able to guide his team in that event.