2025 NFL Season: Ranking top candidates for Coach of the Year thus far

There have been a ton of high-end coaching jobs done this year, but others have been forgettable. Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll have both been fired this year, so the Titans and Giants will be looking for new people to lead their teams.

On the flip side, we have seen some teams breakout or simply maintain their high level of success, which is a testament to the coaching staff and roster overall. Approaching Week 11 here in 2025, we've ranked the top coaches who we think are the favorites for the Coach of the Year award.

Let's check out our top-5 list. Are we missing anyone?

Ranking top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year thus far

5. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson has done some immediate work with the Chicago Bears. The offense has totally changed, and the team is just better overall than it's been in ages. Chicago is 6-3 and at least in a good position to earn a Wild Card seed in the deep NFC. Johnson being a first-year head coach could give him a better shot at winning COTY as well.

4. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

It's been a slower build for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, but this team is on pace for 14 wins this year and have gradually improved. Payton's mark is all over this team, and Denver really broke out in 2024 with rookie QB Bo Nix. Now sporting an all-time good pass rush, Payton's Broncos are in a good position to win the AFC West.

3. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald is coaching one of the most balanced teams in the NFL this year. His defense is explosive, and his offense throws the ball down the field better than most teams. A 10-game winner in 2024, Macdonald is on pace to begin his head coaching career with two 10+ win seasons in his first two years.

2. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen has revived the Colts' franchise and is doing it with the latest reclamation project QB in Daniel Jones. The Colts do have a very strong roster, which is a kudos to Chris Ballard, but what Steichen has been able to do with this offense is truly something to behold. Indy is on pace to win the AFC South and earn a top-3 seed in the playoffs this year.

1. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Now 9-2 on the season and the first team to nine wins, Mike Vrabel has to be seen as the favorite, as the Patriots have done a total 180 this season and have legitimately gone from one of the worst to one of the best, if not the best, team in the NFL. It's almost unbelievable how much this team has improved. Vrabel gets our top spot.