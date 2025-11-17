NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

20. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

In Brock Purdy’s return to the lineup for the San Francisco 49ers, he was solid and played well overall. Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 and moved to a healthy 7-4 on the season, which does keep them in a decent position to still compete for the NFC West this year.

Purdy missed a huge chunk of the season with a toe injury, and Mac Jones filled in quite well. I do wonder how the 49ers plan on going about this coming offseason, as they have both Purdy and Jones under contract, and I would bet that someone gets traded.

With how good Jones looked, I could truly see a world where the 49ers trade Brock Purdy, but Jones probably gets moved in the end. Brock Purdy is a fine quarterback and has already been a part of two very deep playoff runs, so he’s got a ton of experience despite not having a ton of NFL starts under his belt overall.

Purdy should rise in our QB rankings a few slots as he gets back into the swing of things more, and the 49ers could simply keep stacking wins as well. Purdy is no. 20 thus far.

19. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

The most completions in a game in the history of the NFL now belongs to… Jacoby Brissett. Yeah, it was that kind of game for the Arizona Cardinals. In the loss, I guess this is something that they can hang their hats on, but it’s been a season to forget for the Arizona Cardinals after a 2-0 start to the season.

Brissett can clearly run the offense more efficiently than Kyler Murray can, and it does seem like the Cardinals are going to move on from Murray this coming offseason. Brissett has played well enough to be brought back as the starter in 2026, but I bet the Cards would also hedge that bet with a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona loses again, but Brissett is far from the issue if you ask me. He completed nearly 50 passes in Week 11 and honestly had two games worth of production in one, which is flat-out insane. Brissett is no. 19 in our power rankings, as he’s honestly played quite well this year.