NFL Quarterback Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers approaching Week 1

28. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones did not seem to be the popular choice to be the Indianapolis Colts’ starting QB for the 2025 NFL Season. The sense I got is that fans wanted Anthony Richardson to be the starter, but if Richardson truly could not beat out Daniel Jones in his third year in the NFL, that says a lot more about the young QB than it does Daniel Jones.

Unfortunately, Jones is one of the worst starting QBs in the NFL and is going to waste away this otherwise solid Colts’ roster in 2025. He’s 28th in our power rankings.

27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young caught fire a bit near the end of the 2024 NFL Season, but he’s not yet established himself as a franchise passer, so we can’t rank him high just yet. If Young does put it all together in 2025, the Panthers do have a shot to compete for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. However, if he struggles, there’d be no reason to believe that Carolina sticks with him into year four. Right now, Young is quite low in our power ranking.

26. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Now on his third team in as many seasons, Justin Fields is a bottom-tier starting QB with an above-average running ability but a massively disastrous ability as a passer. It’s just not going to work out for Fields in 2025 with the New York Jets, and part of me thinks he’ll again be looking for a new team when the 2026 NFL Offseason rolls around. Justin Fields is comfortably one of the worst starting passers in the NFL.

25. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Teammates with Justin Fields in 2024, Russell Wilson is in line to start for the New York Giants for an unknown period of time in the 2025 NFL Season, and with how well rookie QB Jaxson Dart played in the preseason, you wonder just how long of a leash Wilson has, as he is also on his third team in as many seasons, so it makes you wonder if Dart or even Jameis Winston gets some action in 2025.