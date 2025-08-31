NFL Quarterback Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers approaching Week 1

20. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers threw for 28 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season with the New York Jets, so that is at least something, but Rodgers is over 40 years old and is not nearly the QB he once was, so the 2025 NFL Season is going to go as most of us expect. Rodgers is a four-time MVP and is still one of the 32-best starters in the NFL, but this is his last year in the NFL, and the amount of change he’s seen over the last year is going to catch up with him.

19. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye was a lot better than the raw stats might indicate in the 2024 NFL Season, and I am very eager to start ranking him higher in our QB power rankings when the 2025 NFL Season gets rolling. Maye now has an elite offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels and a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel. Furthermore, the Patriots improved their offensive line in free agency, so the arrow is pointing up to say the least.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has not found much consistency in the NFL, but part of that is simply not his fault. We’ll see if Liam Coen is the right one for the job, but some of the blame does fall on the shoulders of Lawrence. Still young and only entering his fifth season, the clock is ticking a bit for T-Law and the Jaguars to get this thing trending in the right direction. The Jags’ starting QB is no. 18 in our power rankings.

17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

When he’s on the field, the Miami Dolphins are a good football team, as Tua Tagovailoa has never finished a season with a losing record in his NFL career, which is outstanding. However, the health has been the primary concern, and there isn’t any reason to believe that he’s going to all of a sudden stay healthy in 2025. That’s the primary reason why he can’t rank Tagovailoa any higher.