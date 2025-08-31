NFL Quarterback Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers approaching Week 1

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has everything it takes to be a top-tier QB in the NFL, and it feels like he’s quite close to attaining that goal. Green Bay not only added Micah Parsons in a trade the other day, but they did win 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, so this move was done to try and put the franchise over the top and into contention, and if Love can unlock a bit more of a ceiling in 2025, he could even receive some MVP votes.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford seems prepared to start Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and we’ll see if this weird back injury can stay away from the veteran QB. Stafford has played banged up for much of his NFL career, so you get the sense that he’s in the final year or two of his remaining prime years. If the veteran QB can stay healthy, the LA Rams are going to be good enough to win the Super Bowl again, as Stafford is simply excellent and should end up in the Hall of Fame one day.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions actually have to prove themselves again, as losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn is going to hurt, and some have wondered if the Lions are in for a regression. Goff has been a stabilizing force for the franchise, but he doesn’t seem to be thought of as highly as he should be, given that he doesn’t have the pizzazz of being a dual-threat QB. He’s an elite pocket passer and is someone who could maintain a high level of play for the next 5-7 years.

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is going to receive some MVP votes in the 2025 NFL Season, as he is simply outstanding and was the best rookie QB the league has ever seen, if you ask me. Coming within just one game of the Super Bowl, Daniels and the Commanders surely have Super Bowl aspirations in the 2025 NFL Season, but the aging roster and lack of top-end talent could be something to take note of here. Daniels is a top-5 QB in the NFL for the 2025 season.