NFL Quarterback Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers approaching Week 1

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has not been all that productive over the past two seasons, and you have to wonder of NFL defenses are beginning to figure this offense out. Furthermore, the Chiefs do not have a legitimate downfield threat, so we’ve seen a lot of ‘dink and dunk’ in Kansas City. However, this team turns on a switch when the playoffs roll out, and they become a totally different beast that few teams have been able to beat.

As of now, it’s not controversial to say that the great Patrick Mahomes isn’t the best QB in the NFL, but we can’t really rank him lower than this.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, but is third in our QB power rankings. He should not have won the MVP if you ask me, as Lamar Jackson was better by a mile, way more valuable, and had an all-time great season. Anyway, Allen and the Bills have found a ton of success in recent years, but they can’t get over the hump in the playoffs, and you have to wonder what is needing to change for them to make a big run? Allen has played as good as he possibly can, yet Buffalo is on their couch in January every season.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow threw for 43 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season and had the best year of his NFL career, but the Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs. Now that Trey Hendrickson is under contract on a better deal and back with the team, the defense could be good enough to keep Cincy atop the AFC like we are used to seeing, although this team has not made the playoffs since the 2022 NFL Season, so are we sure the Bengals are getting back? One thing we do know for sure is that Burrow is arguably the best QB in the NFL.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is an all-time great QB and is first in our power rankings, and it’s not particularly close, either. Jackson and the Ravens have to figure something out when the playoffs roll around, as they have not won multiple games in the postseason since the 2012 NFL Season. The Ravens are an excellent team and well-run from top to bottom. If nothing else, Lamar Jackson is going to go down as a top-5 QB in NFL history when it’s all said and done, but a Super Bowl has evaded him and this franchise for a while now.