The 2025 offseason saw many new players move to new teams that will be playing critical roles on their new rosters. For some free agent pickups, they will prove to be especially impactful investments for their new team.

This article will focus on those impactful players who will play a massive role for their new locations. For the sake of an interesting article, quarterbacks will not be involved.

Most impactful non-quarterback moves in the 2025 NFL Offseason

Davante Adams

The Rams offense was at its best in 2021 where the team had a combination of Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham. Davante Adams and Puka Nacua will create one of the best WR duos in the entire NFL. Adams should expect less volume than usual, but it would not be shocking to see the star wideout reach over 1,000 yards, while allowing more creativity for the Rams passing attack.

Josh Sweat

Arizona ranked 17th in sack percentage in 2024, which is far from bad, but mostly mediocre. With the big addition of Sweat, the team will be adding a veteran pass rusher who has racked up over 6 sacks in 5 straight seasons. With all the other improvements to the team's defense, Sweat will need to be a massive part of the defensive line's renaissance.

Paulson Adebo

New York has taken several steps in the right direction in 2024, especially with the big addition of Abdul Carter. Last year the Giants ranked 31st in opponent interception thrown rate and 29th in opponents yards per pass. The team also added Jevon Holland to the secondary, and will need an outside corner to stand out, especially if Deonte Banks is not up for the task.

Cam Robinson

Houston’s offensive line has been a mess for a few years now, and unfortunately it does not look like it will change in 2025. If Houston’s offensive line wants any chance of being good, they badly need Robinson to prove to be a worthy addition at left tackle. Having a career type of year could also secure him a bigger contract, and maybe a longer future in H-Town.

Mekhi Becton

With the season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater, the Chargers offensive line will have to move around quite a bit. Becton will be tasked with playing next to the replacement tackle Trey Pipkins. If the Chargers want the offensive line to not take a step back, Becton will have to play very well in both run blocking and pass protections.