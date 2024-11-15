NFL receiving yard leaders ahead of Week 11 in the 2024 Season
Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so let's look at the receiving yardage leaders ahead of the latest action. It seems like wide receivers hit 1,000 yards now routinely, and it also feels like less and less running backs hit the 1,000-yard mark themselves.
We could already have two players in the NFL hit the 1,000-yard mark in Week 11, which is just insane. As we enter the latest games, there are some surprising faces who rank in the top-5 of receiving yard leaders.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 981 yards
The leader in receiving yards this year is Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, who is averaging nearly 100 yards per game this season. He and Joe Burrow have been the best QB/WR connection in the NFL this year, and even if the Bengals had an average defense, they'd have at least six wins and be sitting in a good spot.
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, 831 yards
Justin Jefferson is QB-proof. With a big game this coming weekend, Jefferson could clinch yet another 1,000-yard season, and this is a player who is very much on pace for the NFL Hall of Fame. He's the best WR in the NFL, period.
3. Terry McLaurin*, Washington Commanders, 721 yards
Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders got an early start in Week 11, as he played on Thursday Night Football, and given that the Commanders seem to have found their QB, McLaurin could enjoy a nice stretch of efficient QB play in Washington, finally. He's got 721 yards.
4. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, 704 yards
Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets are in the middle of an unexpectedly bad season, but he's still got over 700 receiving yards with a ton of games left. If nothing else, Wilson is making his future contract extension that much more expensive, which is good for him.
Aaron Rodgers has been able to feed him the ball frequently, but this will be another year where the Jets do not make the playoffs. They have the longest active playoff-drought streak in the entire NFL.
5. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, 688 yards
The Baltimore Ravens do just about everything well except defend the pass. Zay Flowers leads them and is fifth in the NFL with 688 receiving yards. He, Lamar Jackson, and Derrick Henry may be the scariest trio of players on offense in the NFL.
It's unclear whether the Ravens have enough to make a Super Bowl run, but this team has an emerging Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, and did just trade for Diontae Johnson, so perhaps they've got a winning formula.