NFL Record Predictions: There's a new NFC East champion for the 2025 season

The NFC East may be a two-horse race in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict the record for each team.

Did anyone truly see the 2024 season coming in the NFC East? Both the Commanders and Eagles were in the conference championship game, and unsurprisingly, Philly won that game, but with the moves that the Commanders made this offseason and the potential for a Super Bowl hangover, the NFC East could be a lot more interesting in 2025.

Let's predict the records for each team in the division.

Record predictions for each team in the NFC East for the 2025 NFL Season

1. Washington Commanders: 12-5

The Washington Commanders won 12 games in the 2024 regular season, and while they'll do that again in 2025, they'll be able to win the division. I do believe Washington is going to be a much stronger 12-win team than they were last year, if that makes sense.

And with the Philadelphia Eagles set to endure a Super Bowl hangover, Washington is going to do enough and earn the NFC East title in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be a very good team in the 2025 NFL Season, but they won't be as dominant as they were in 2024. Losing Mekhi Becton, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat in free agency is going to hurt a bit, and they also lost former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints head coaching job.

I also look back to the 2023 season, which was the year following their last Super Bowl appearance. A hangover is coming.

3. Dallas Cowboys: 6-11

Would this be a successful first year of the Brian Schottenheimer era? I am not so sure. The Dallas Cowboys should be quite electric on offense with a lethal WR duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but the run game is just OK on paper, and the defense is soft up the middle.

Factoring in all of that with a first-year head coach could lead to a tough season for Dallas.

4. New York Giants: 5-12

The New York Giants have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL in 2025, so it's going to be hard for this team to win just one game. However, they do have a very explosive defensive line, so if nothing else, they should be able to get to the QB with ease.

But besides that, New York doesn't have much else, and it would be a shock if they won more than this.