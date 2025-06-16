The NFC East has turned into quite the competitive conference. Let's rank the starting quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season.

I just know these rankings are going to upset some people, but I am only bringing facts to the equation. The division was sometimes called the "NFC Least," but we saw it become anything but that in 2024, as both the Eagles and Commanders were in the conference championship game.

And if Dak Prescott can get back to his old self, the Cowboys could have something to say, but teams may only go as far as their QB can take them in most instances. As we progress through the rest of the offseason, let's power rank the starting QBs in the NFC East.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the NFC East starting QBs for the 2025 season

4. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson is, unfortunately, washed-up. He is now on his third team in as many seasons, but the one thing that has still been present with Wilson is him not throwing a ton of interceptions, so the New York Giants can at least look forward to that in 2025. If this was five years ago, Wilson may have been ranked no. 1 here, but he's a lot slower and is taking more sacks than ever.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

People might be upset about this ranking, but Jalen Hurts is an average QB on an elite team. Howie Roseman is clearly the best GM in the NFL, as he has been able to surround Hurts with a top-3 offensive line, top-3 WR duo, and the best RB in the NFL. Despite the teams Hurts has been on during his career, he has never thrown for 4,000 yards or 25 touchdown passes in a season.

He's a below-average NFL passer and isn't a quarterback an offensive coordinator can build a consistent passing attack around. It's OK that Jalen Hurts isn't an elite QB - Eagles fans, you guys just watched your team win the Super Bowl, so calm down a bit.

Jalen Hurts is a fine QB. He's far from the best and is third in our power rankings.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has the eighth-highest passer rating of all-time and has also won over 60% of his starts in the NFL. He's an efficient QB but does get unnecessary hate sometimes because he's on the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott can do a little bit of everything and is someone that is probably a little bit underappreciated.

Prescott is second in our QB rankings.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels cemented himself as the best QB in the NFC East in 2024. Eagles fans are going to snap at me for this one, but I didn't say that the Commanders are better than the Eagles, I am merely saying that Daniels is better than Hurts.

Daniels turned into quite the efficient passer and proved himself to be elite as a runner as well. Him being able to produce what he did as a rookie with a below offensive line and limited weapons really makes me encouraged for 2025 and beyond.

The Commanders were definitely playing with house money at times in 2024, so the added talent this offseason could truly unlock Jayden Daniels and the entire team.