NFL Rumors: Myles Garrett trade could shake up 2025 offseason

Myles Garrett, just like all of the rest of us when we turn 29 years old, has realized that life is happening at warp speed. When you turn 29, you all of a sudden realize that your 20s are nearly over, and that you'll soon be in your 30s, and for an NFL player the sand timer is officially running low.

Even for a generational talent such as Myles Garrett. Father time spares no one when it comes to the NFL and you have to figure that Garrett has probably 3-5 years of truly top-flight play left in him. And that may sound harsh or pessimistic, but it's just the reality of the way of things in the NFL.

Although Von Miller had a couple of major knee injuries in his time in Denver, he was traded at the age of 32 (in the middle of the season) for 2nd and 3rd-round draft picks. Garrett should go for at least the value of a 1st and 3rd but folks thinking the Browns will get a Khalil Mack-level haul of multiple first-round picks and multiple picks besides that are probably living in fantasy land.

Browns could still get a nice haul for Myles Garrett in 2025 offseason

One NFL GM on what a trade for Myles Garrett could look like:



“Probably a 1+. Can’t wait for the

“It will be 3 1s” crowd. Not happening.



1 and a 2. 1 and 2 3s. Throw a player in there.” https://t.co/xGRlikiwr2 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 3, 2025

If the Browns do actually start taking calls on Myles Garrett, there will be teams lined up to get him. You don't think every team that made it to the playoffs this past year and every team that is on the cusp wouldn't love to have Myles Garrett on their roster?

He's the type of player that you throw out whether or not the EDGE position is even a "need" for a team. You rearrange your plans for a player like Myles Garrett. Some teams would need him more than others, which could create a bidding war ultimately.

And you know what, I could probably be convinced that some team would send the Browns multiple first-round picks for Garrett. Take the Detroit Lions, for instance. They would not be getting better players in the late first-round over the next couple of years than Myles Garrett. There are certain instances where you trust your scouting in the later rounds and go after an impact player like this.

The 49ers will want to be back in contention ASAP, and GM John Lynch has always been aggressive in getting veteran players via trade when necessary. You don't think Buffalo or Baltimore trying to get over the hump in the AFC would make ridiculous offers for Garrett, even with Baltimore being in the same division as Cleveland?

It's a move that could potentially be the biggest blockbuster of the 2025 offseason and could shake up everything else that happens from free agency to the 2025 NFL Draft.

