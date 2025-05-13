NFL Schedule: League wasting no time throwing Eagles into the spotlight

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions, and the league is wasting no time throwing them into the spotlight. For better or for worse, Philly already has four confirmed primetime games in the 2025 NFL Season.

This team won the Super Bowl in 2024, throttling the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the more lopsided games in recent memory. Philly did also lose a good bit of talent this offseason, but as the front office does, they will again field a top roster in the league when the regular season opens.

What kind of primetime games are already confirmed for the Eagles?

NFL Schedule: Eagles already have a ton of primetime action

Below are all of the confirmed games for the Philadelphia Eagles thus far in the 2025 NFL Season:

Thursday, Sept. 4: Cowboys at Eagles

Monday, Nov. 10: Eagles at Packers

Friday, Nov. 28: Bears at Eagles

Saturday, Dec. 20: Eagles at Commanders

With two home and away games, Philly is going to be in the spotlight quite a bit in the 2025 NFL Season, and they are also the opening game of the entire year, as they play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football on September 4th.

The interesting thing here is that the Super Bowl hangover is a real thing, and it could hit Philadelphia. The year after they made the Super Bowl, Philly was a bad double-digit win team and got blown out in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

It would not shock me to again see this team suffer the same fate, as they will now have an new offensive coordinator for the fourth year in a row, and with a below-average passer in Jalen Hurts at QB, Vic Fangio's defensive unit might be forced too carry the load quite a bit this upcoming season.