With the 2025 NFL Season slowly approaching, let's predict the best-case scenario for all 32 teams for the upcoming campaign. Not every team will have their best-case scenario come to life in the 2025 NFL Season, as they would all probably say that the Super Bowl is the ideal accomplishment.

There are so many factors that can impact a team's performance in a given season. Injuries, regressions, progressions, and everything in between can dictate how a team performs. The 2025 NFL Season is still a few months away, but that won't stop us from rolling out each team's best case-scenario for the upcoming season.

NFL Predictions: Every team's best-case scenario for the 2025 season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - AFC Championship Game appearance

There just isn't anything to say that the Baltimore Ravens have what it takes to make a Super Bowl run. They have gotten to the AFC Championship Game just one time in the Lamar Jackson era. That is their best-case scenario for 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals - Super Bowl victory

Cincinnati made the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season and are elite enough on offense that they could win the whole thing in 2025, especially if the defense ends up surprising and being better than average, which is possible.

Cleveland Browns - Seven wins

Given the disastrous QB situation, the Cleveland Browns might have a path to about seven wins if one of the QBs, ideally Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, shows some promise in year one.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Nine wins, no playoffs

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers have no shot at making the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season, but them finishing with yet another winning record that does them no good is probably the best thing that they could accomplish.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans - Eight or nine wins, no playoffs

Rookie QB Cam Ward is going to take his lumps, and with a roster still lacking notable talent, the Tennessee Titans could squeeze out just eight or nine wins, at most.

Houston Texans - AFC Championship Game appearance

If the Houston Texans offensive line ends up protecting CJ Stroud well, they could ride an efficient offense and a punishing pass rush to the AFC Championship Game in the 2025 NFL Season.

Indianapolis Colts - Wild Card berth

I would not be surprised if Riley Leonard was already their best QB. The best-case scenario for the Indianapolis Colts is figuring out a way to earn a Wild Card spot with their QB room. They were in the playoff hunt last year for a little while.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Divisional Round appearance

Liam Coen brings immediate offensive stability, and Trevor Lawrence's full potential is unlocked as the Jacksonville Jaguars ride to the Divisional Round, a place they went back in 2022.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Super Bowl victory

The Buffalo Bills have made it to two conference championship games in the Josh Allen era but may have what it takes to win Super Bowl 60 in the 2025 NFL Season. This is their best case-scenario.

New England Patriots - Wild Card berth

I love the New England Patriots as a frisky, fun team in 2025, If the stars align, they could win nine games and earn one of the Wild Card seeds in the AFC.

Miami Dolphins - One playoff win

The Miami Dolphins are a good team when Tua Tagovailoa is on the field and healthy. If he plays all 17 games and the defense isn't awful, Miami does have a path to a playoff victory in 2025.

New York Jets - Eight wins

Justin Fields is moderately productive and does not turn the ball over much in an eight-win season for the New York Jets.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs - Super Bowl victory

They've won three Super Bowls since the start of the 2019 NFL Season and could win yet another one in 2025 if they figure out their issues that doomed the 2024 season in the final game.

Denver Broncos - Divisional Round appearance

The Denver Broncos could win the AFC West in 2025 and make an appearance in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. They still might be another year away from making a Super Bowl push.

Los Angeles Chargers - Divisional Round appearance

Getting blown out in the Wild Card Round in 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers could advance to the next round in 2025 if all goes well. They did add some needed talent on offense this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders - Wild Card berth

Geno Smith would have to play like he did back in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders run game would also have to take off if they hoped to clinch a Wild Card spot in the AFC.