Which NFL teams have been eliminated from the playoffs entering Week 15?
A total of seven teams have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs approaching Week 15. Let's look at them here. We're now down to the final stretch of the 2024 NFL Season. This last month is going to make or break some teams that are right in the middle of the playoff hnt.
And we've got some unexpected teams right in the mix. The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders may be the two shock, breakout teams of the 2024 NFL Season. They're both 8-5, in the seventh seed in their respective conferences, and led by an encouraging rookie QB.
However, there are still 23 other teams not named Denver or Washington that are still in the mix or have clinched a spot. Let's look at the teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention.
AFC
Cleveland Browns (3-10)
This franchise has totally gone off the rails ever since the Deshaun Watson trade went down, so this team needs a serious makeover.
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
A team that went 9-8 in 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been banged up this year and just do not know how to win football games anymore. Major change is on the horizon.
New York Jets (3-10)
The longest-active playoff drought streak in the NFL belongs to the New York Jets. Many thought this team was going to win the AFC East this year, but that's been far from the truth.
Tennessee Titans (3-10)
Maybe the most irrelevant team in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans have flown under the radar as being a horrific football team. They're 3-10 and again not going to the playoffs.
New England Patriots (3-10)
Rookie QB Drake Maye has looked decent in his rookie season action, but the New England Patriots need a ton of help offensively if they want to get this franchise back on track. Maye is probably the answer if you ask me.
Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
One of two 2-11 teams in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders have to hope that one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward can be the long-term answer at QB.
NFC
New York Giants (2-11)
Somehow, approaching Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season, all 15 other teams in the NFC are still mathematically in the playoff hunt. The 2-11 New York Giants are awful and are, unsurprisingly, eliminated from the playoffs this year.
With seven teams eliminated, a total of 25 others are still alive, which shows you just how much parity there is in the NFL this year.