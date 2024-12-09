2025 NFL Draft: First-round draft order approaching Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football will finish off Week 14. Let's dive into the current first-round order of the 2025 NFL Draft approaching MNF. Many teams have already been eliminated from the NFL playoffs this year, and when that happens, I would have to imagine that preparations for the coming NFL Draft really ramp up.
There is still a glimmer of hope for many teams, but that glimmer is fading at a rapid rate. Right now, the 14 teams that currently occupy playoff spots at the moment will probably be the 14 teams that end up in the postseason, with the only difference being seeding.
Another possibility here is that the current first-round draft order changes a bit over the final four weeks of the season. Ahead of Monday Night Football, let's take a look at the entire first-round draft order, highlighting some key teams.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will most certainly take Shedeur Sanders if you ask me.
2. New York Giants
The New York Giants may be left with Cam Ward if my hunch is true that the Raiders would take Shedeur Sanders. New York has to get the QB right.
3. New England Patriots
4. Carolina Panthers
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Tennessee Titans
8. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are in a tough situation, as the 2025 NFL Draft's QB class is not very good, but the team needs one, as Deshaun Watson has been a disaster. It's likely that Jameis Winston returns in 2025, but who is going to be the QB in waiting?
9. Chicago Bears
A year that many people had higher hopes for, the Chicago Bears are once again picking inside the top-10. Their own first-round pick last year was the ninth pick.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Dallas Cowboys
A disaster of a year for the Dallas Cowboys has them creeping close to the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. This team probably needs to hit the reset button in a huge way.
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
Losers of four in a row, the Atlanta Falcons went from a 6-3 division leader to a 6-7 team on the outside of the postseason looking in, and Kirk Cousins has looked awful recently.
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. San Francisco 49ers
18. Los Angeles Rams
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Washington Commanders
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Denver Broncos
One of the surprise teams of the 2024 NFL Season, some people did not think the Denver Broncos would win five games this year, and they've already got eight wins with four games remaining.
23. Seattle Seahawks
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans do not feel all that better from 2023, so this could end up being a perfect example of a sophomore slump for CJ Stroud and the entire team.
26. Green Bay Packers
27. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not looked back with Russell Wilson, so they may end up re-signing him for the next few years and hitting on another position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
28. Minnesota Vikings
The team is now 11-2 with Sam Darnold at QB, and I just do not see how this team lets him hit the open market if he can keep this play up down the stretch, and especially if they win a playoff game.
29. Buffalo Bills
30. Philadelphia Eagles
Finding their footing, the Philadelphia Eagles are 11-2 and are in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. This team is cooking with gas.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Simply finding ways to win each week, the Kansas City Chiefs have again won the AFC West and may again earn home-field advantage throughout the entire playoffs. They're trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
32. Detroit Lions
The current first-round draft order definitely features some teams in spots that many of us did not think they would be in before the season began.