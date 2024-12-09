NFL Spin Zone
2025 NFL Draft: First-round draft order approaching Monday Night Football

Let's check out the current first-round draft order as we approach Monday Night Football.

By Lou Scataglia

Mountain West Championship - UNLV v Boise State
Mountain West Championship - UNLV v Boise State / Loren Orr/GettyImages
Monday Night Football will finish off Week 14. Let's dive into the current first-round order of the 2025 NFL Draft approaching MNF. Many teams have already been eliminated from the NFL playoffs this year, and when that happens, I would have to imagine that preparations for the coming NFL Draft really ramp up.

There is still a glimmer of hope for many teams, but that glimmer is fading at a rapid rate. Right now, the 14 teams that currently occupy playoff spots at the moment will probably be the 14 teams that end up in the postseason, with the only difference being seeding.

Another possibility here is that the current first-round draft order changes a bit over the final four weeks of the season. Ahead of Monday Night Football, let's take a look at the entire first-round draft order, highlighting some key teams.

2025 NFL Draft: First-round draft order approaching Monday Night Football

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will most certainly take Shedeur Sanders if you ask me.

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants may be left with Cam Ward if my hunch is true that the Raiders would take Shedeur Sanders. New York has to get the QB right.

3. New England Patriots

4. Carolina Panthers

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Tennessee Titans

8. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough situation, as the 2025 NFL Draft's QB class is not very good, but the team needs one, as Deshaun Watson has been a disaster. It's likely that Jameis Winston returns in 2025, but who is going to be the QB in waiting?

9. Chicago Bears

A year that many people had higher hopes for, the Chicago Bears are once again picking inside the top-10. Their own first-round pick last year was the ninth pick.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Dallas Cowboys

A disaster of a year for the Dallas Cowboys has them creeping close to the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. This team probably needs to hit the reset button in a huge way.

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

Losers of four in a row, the Atlanta Falcons went from a 6-3 division leader to a 6-7 team on the outside of the postseason looking in, and Kirk Cousins has looked awful recently.

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. San Francisco 49ers

18. Los Angeles Rams

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Washington Commanders

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Denver Broncos

One of the surprise teams of the 2024 NFL Season, some people did not think the Denver Broncos would win five games this year, and they've already got eight wins with four games remaining.

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans do not feel all that better from 2023, so this could end up being a perfect example of a sophomore slump for CJ Stroud and the entire team.

26. Green Bay Packers

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not looked back with Russell Wilson, so they may end up re-signing him for the next few years and hitting on another position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

28. Minnesota Vikings

The team is now 11-2 with Sam Darnold at QB, and I just do not see how this team lets him hit the open market if he can keep this play up down the stretch, and especially if they win a playoff game.

29. Buffalo Bills

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Finding their footing, the Philadelphia Eagles are 11-2 and are in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. This team is cooking with gas.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Simply finding ways to win each week, the Kansas City Chiefs have again won the AFC West and may again earn home-field advantage throughout the entire playoffs. They're trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

32. Detroit Lions

The current first-round draft order definitely features some teams in spots that many of us did not think they would be in before the season began.

