NFL teams might regret letting Tetairoa McMillan fall to the Panthers

For a league that is so desperate -- all the time -- for quarterbacks and playmakers, it's shocking to see a player like Tetairoa McMillan fall, even if it's just to the 8th overall pick. The Carolina Panthers weighed offers to move down before ultimately selecting McMillan, and they might have gotten the biggest steal of any top-10 pick in this year's draft.

The NFL seemingly decided to overthink McMillan and his projection to the pros. There were some rumors before the Draft that McMillan didn't take film study seriously and that was perhaps a factor in teams pushing him down the board.

But a 6-foot-4 receiver with big-play ability and the "my ball" mentality? That is almost always the type of guy the NFL covets at receiver, especially someone as productive as McMillan.

Panthers may have stolen Tetairoa McMillan with 8th pick in 2025 NFL Draft

You can't make sweeping determinations off of one minicamp clip, but McMillan is pretty much exactly what the Carolina Panthers and young quarterback Bryce Young needed. An offense that has struggled to identify a true go-to threat might have just gotten themselves an "easy button" at the wide receiver position.

Having a receiver like McMillan can help Bryce Young in so many ways. This type of receiver can flip the field in the blink of an eye. He will help in a big way with third down conversions to extend drives. He is outstanding in the red zone, and he rewards your quarterback for perfect ball placement by coming down with impossible catches.

The fact that a player like this lasted to the 8th overall pick in a draft that was not top-heavy at quarterback, edge rusher, or offensive tackle is pretty mind-boggling. The NFL decided to overthink a player who fits almost every category of the ideal player at one of the game's most premium positions.

It also just so happens that McMillan and Young have ties running as deep as their high school playing days in the state of California. They were not teammates but played against each other and Young was lobbying hard for the Panthers to take him.

With Xavier Legette a potential breakout player and the Panthers getting some nice contributions last year from Jalen Coker, they might actually be cooking with a little something. And for the young receivers to have guys like Adam Thielen and Hunter Renfrow to learn from?

Carolina might still be a handful of players away on defense, but the offense could make a huge leap forward in 2025.